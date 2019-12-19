 
 
Columns 19.12.2019

A war room could be Eskom’s saviour

Brian Sokutu
Eskom debt is skyrocketing.

There should be honest and no-holds-barred discussions in an atmosphere that disregards the trappings of power and political seniority.

During Winston Churchill’s time as UK prime minister, a war Cabinet formed by his coalition government was initially composed of five men: himself, Neville Chamberlain, Clement Attlee, Viscount Halifax and Arthur Greenwood. But, as World War II progressed, Churchill’s team increased with significant additions. Troubled by bouts of load shedding, the SA Cabinet this week resolved to revive the war room to come up with solutions to the embattled power utility Eskom, with Deputy President David Mabuza selected as chair and ministers Gwede Mantashe, Tito Mboweni and Pravin Gordhan as members. Under Churchill, a war Cabinet was a reflection of...
