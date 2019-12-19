Staggie’s death is just the start of renewed violence

Several SA communities are under siege from gangsterism. Growing up in Gauteng, I attended day care in Westbury, where there would be sporadic outbursts of violence: our drivers would have to duck and dive shoot-outs as we headed home. The sound of sirens was the norm. Then Eldorado Park became the hot spot – blood was being spilled and communities held hostage. The capital of all gangsterism is the Cape Flats, synonymous with death and fear. When a man like former gang leader Rashied Staggie is shot dead and one of the most feared men of the area is no...

Several SA communities are under siege from gangsterism.

Growing up in Gauteng, I attended day care in Westbury, where there would be sporadic outbursts of violence: our drivers would have to duck and dive shoot-outs as we headed home. The sound of sirens was the norm.

Then Eldorado Park became the hot spot – blood was being spilled and communities held hostage.

The capital of all gangsterism is the Cape Flats, synonymous with death and fear.

When a man like former gang leader Rashied Staggie is shot dead and one of the most feared men of the area is no more – do we breathe a sigh of relief?

New gang leaders were bold enough to take on the original godfathers that instilled fear, that ran gangs, streets and entire townships from within the walls of prisons.

But I believe his death is just the beginning of renewed attacks and violence.

The Hard Livings gang have had a member of its alumni killed. This is a sign of how they are no longer a force to be reckoned with.

Staggie’s death makes me wonder how much more unsafe the area has become.

I was five and dodging bullets in Westbury. I am in my early thirties and communities are still reeling from the same issues.

The South African Defence Force was sent in, but did it help? Gang culture brings with its societal ills that manifest in the form of rape, drug use and kidnapping.

Children as young as eight start to believe that this is life.

One can only hope that our reactive police service recognises that Staggie’s death may have decreased their workload, it is by no means a sigh of relief.

More than ever they have to protect the citizens of the Cape Flats because retaliation is guaranteed – and the unnecessary bloodshed of both the innocent and perpetrators a definite.

I fear for the people of the area and wonder when it will stop.

Who will make it clear to the government and law enforcers that this extraordinary dilemma requires highly unorthodox means to quell the bloodshed?

