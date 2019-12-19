 
 
Staggie’s death is just the start of renewed violence

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
FILE PICTURE: Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie is seen after being released on day parole from Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town, Monday, 23 September 2013. Picture: Nardus Engelbrecht/SAPA

More than ever the police have to protect the citizens of the Cape Flats because retaliation is guaranteed – and unnecessary bloodshed a definite.

Several SA communities are under siege from gangsterism. Growing up in Gauteng, I attended day care in Westbury, where there would be sporadic outbursts of violence: our drivers would have to duck and dive shoot-outs as we headed home. The sound of sirens was the norm. Then Eldorado Park became the hot spot – blood was being spilled and communities held hostage. The capital of all gangsterism is the Cape Flats, synonymous with death and fear. When a man like former gang leader Rashied Staggie is shot dead and one of the most feared men of the area is no...
