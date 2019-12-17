 
 
Columns 17.12.2019 06:30 am

Philosopher Sobukwe had lessons we didn’t learn

Lunga X Mantashe
Philosopher Sobukwe had lessons we didn’t learn

Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe, left, and husband Robert Sobukwe.

Sobukwe had taught explicitly against the doctrine of hatred. He spoke of an African in terms of loyalty, not race.

The revolutionary Robert Sobukwe never called the masses into some stadium to ask them to clap hands for his rhetoric speech and then ask them to go home – he rather called them to battle for freedom. He never used the poor, desperate and landless masses to parade and flex his quantitative strength in public. Nor did he present himself as a messiah. He was not concerned with being important, with being a hero, or making concessions with the enemy to avoid personal victimisation. No, he fearlessly led from the front in the people’s struggles and became an inspiration to...
