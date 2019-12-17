 
 
Columns 17.12.2019

Mkhwebane has a god complex

Sydney Majoko
Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane during a press briefing at Public Protector House on 12 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

She not only believes that her position is much higher than that of judges but that she can publicly criticise the judiciary.

Wikipedia defines a god complex as an ”unshakable belief characterised by consistently inflated feelings of personal ability, privilege, or infallibility. A person with a god complex may refuse to admit failure, even in the face of complex problems or difficult tasks, or may regard personal opinions as unquestionably correct. The individual may disregard the rules of society and require special consideration or privileges.” Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s insistence that she is always under attack by everyone, including the judiciary, shows she has a god complex. This past week she released her final reports for the year, and expects SA to...
