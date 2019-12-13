 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 13.12.2019 05:36 am

I believe in magic, so I believe in the upcoming 2020s

Dirk Lotriet
PREMIUM!
I believe in magic, so I believe in the upcoming 2020s

Dirk Lotriet. Picture: Alaister Russell

We’re on the verge of a new decade, and I refuse to enter it with the pessimism that has become endemic to South Africa.

Admittedly, the 2010s were terrible. We kicked it off with the Fifa World Cup, but from there it was mostly downhill. State capture, a limping economy, credit agency downgrades, a rand that lost almost half of its value against the dollar, Eskom, SAA, unemployment … But the 2020s will be far better. I know it, because I believe in magic. Most people scoff at the idea of magic, as if we have already evolved into an intelligent, advanced species with a grasp on science and logic. Which, of course, is nonsense – if there isn’t a mythological world connected to...
Related Stories
A knight in shining armour, or Don Quixote? 3.8.2018
China is no guardian of clean energy 27.7.2018
When a lost chance turns into a huge mistake 20.7.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.