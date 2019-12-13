 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 13.12.2019 06:01 am

When politicians use a disaster as a photo op

Rorisang Kgosasa
PREMIUM!
When politicians use a disaster as a photo op

Mamelodi residents can be seen in the rain near an informal settlement in an area where 700 shacks reportedly were destroyed during heavy rains, 9 December 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While having to deal with issues of power outages and load shedding, flash floods were now added to the list for the people of Pretoria.

Let’s admit, we have been yearning for some rain to cool off the scorching December heat. But instead, the six-day downpour in the capital city brought more disaster than relief. And once again, #CenturionFloods trended on social media. Videos of cars floating and the airlifting of guests who were stuck at the Centurion Lake Hotel went viral. In the east side of Pretoria, however, residents of Eeste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi stood aside as they watched their homes being swept away by the gushing water. The disaster left about 1,300 people displaced, who were housed by three different community...
Related Stories
Water department says the rain mostly all fell in the wrong places 12.12.2019
Washed-up body found after severe Centurion floods 10.12.2019
Dlamini-Zuma and Maile to visit areas affected by flooding 10.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.