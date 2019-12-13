When politicians use a disaster as a photo op

Let’s admit, we have been yearning for some rain to cool off the scorching December heat. But instead, the six-day downpour in the capital city brought more disaster than relief. And once again, #CenturionFloods trended on social media. Videos of cars floating and the airlifting of guests who were stuck at the Centurion Lake Hotel went viral. In the east side of Pretoria, however, residents of Eeste Fabrieke informal settlement in Mamelodi stood aside as they watched their homes being swept away by the gushing water. The disaster left about 1,300 people displaced, who were housed by three different community...

But residents had been previously warned to vacate the informal settlement as it was in a low-lying area near a river bank.

“I lived there because I had no choice. Right now, I don’t know where I am going to go. I don’t have a plan,” said resident Margaret Ngobeni, who was being housed at the Mamelodi Baptist Church.

This was the common sentiment among the flood victims who seemed defeated and pained by losing everything.

Government, political leaders and various organisations visited the flood victims throughout the week, but their presence weighed more towards a PR stunt than solving issues of the dangers of land occupation.

The first visit on Tuesday was by MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Lebogang Maile with Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The minister arrived late, briefed the media and left without engaging the community.

The Mamelodi Baptist Church on Wednesday, however, seemed as though it was hosting an event rather than bringing disaster relief.

The street leading up to the church was filled with cars on either side, with a heavy police presence and emergency services.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to visit the flood victims at the church and the other two community centres. Patrice Motsepe, his foundation and Miss Sundowns were even present for photo opportunities with the media.

The president did not arrive. Instead Gauteng Premier David Makhura attended on his behalf.

These special visits did not solve the housing issues in the informal settlement. The misfortunes of the people of Eerste Fabrieke were rather an opportunity for marketing and media attention.

