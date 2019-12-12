 
 
Columns 12.12.2019

Joburg by beer-lust. From Morningside to Melville on foot

Hagen Engler
Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

On a rainy Saturday in December, I took an 18km walk to the bar.

It was one of these strange days. I had done what I needed to do by lunchtime. But it was simply too early to start drinking. I felt like Melville, but that Uber rate is killing. I also needed some cardio. The logical solution was to take a three-hour walk to Melville for that beer. It would get me some exercise, delay the inevitable onset of alcohol and give me a fresh perspective on my city, all for no extra expense. It would also be a quest, and I’m all about quests. Challenges! Run Comrades, climb Kilimanjaro, travel around the...
