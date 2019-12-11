 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 11.12.2019 05:55 am

South Africa – the remake under The Practitioner

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
South Africa – the remake under The Practitioner

South Africa itself must be placed under business rescue. There is no time to waste.

It is blindingly obvious what needs to happen. South Africa itself must be placed under business rescue. There is no time to waste. The rescue practitioner will take full charge of the country with the power to take all decisions, including running the country’s finances, much like Les Matuson will be doing with our bloated leech of an airline. Les is basically an accountant with superpowers. Instead of rescuing damsels in distress, he rescues companies in distress. We’re going to need a bigger Les. And whoever it is can’t come from this country. We need someone who is neither white...
Related Stories
‘Vasbyt’ in your crusade, Knoesen ‘ou pel’ 4.12.2019
A guide to surviving the mayhem of Black Friday 27.11.2019
Campaign trails v camp trailers 21.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.