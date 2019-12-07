 
 
SA, a country where no one is ever to blame for anything

William Saunderson-Meyer
SA, a country where no one is ever to blame for anything

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Twitter.

Fikile Mbalula – who variously styles himself on social media as Mr Fix, Mr FearFokol and Razzmatazz – is very keen on collective guilt, um, responsibility.

As popular idiom has it, “success has many fathers, failure is an orphan”. Or, as some popular idiots would have it, South Africans must take “collective responsibility” for the failures of their leaders. That’s the latest refrain from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, presumably because blaming everything on apartheid is beginning to wear thin. It seems the preferred solution is to spread the blame more evenly and more widely than just targeting whities. Niftiest of all, if it works, is that it would mean ordinary citizens would voluntarily be taking on the crippling responsibilities that their leaders are shrugging off. Fikile...
