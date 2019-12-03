 
 
To catch a predator: How sexual crimes clash with reputational rights

Richard Anthony Chemaly
Ever wondered what would happen if you called a perfectly decent person a rapist?

Do you think the answer would change whether they’re guilty or not? Do they first need to be declared guilty? How would you report it if the accusation itself is defamatory? The last few months have seen a rise in a public calling out of sexual assaulters and violators of bodily integrity. I should say alleged assaulters and violators because very few of them get their day in court to actually be declared guilty. This could be for a number of reasons: where victims lack faith in the justice system, where they don’t want to relive the experience, are unsure...
