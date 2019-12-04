 
 
Columns 4.12.2019

‘Vasbyt’ in your crusade, Knoesen ‘ou pel’

Ben Trovato


In the video you call yourself an ‘English Afrikaans Boer’. Are you related to the Knoesens of the Derbyshire Dales, perchance?

Dear Harry Knoesen, I know you can’t see me, but I have just saluted you in proper defence force fashion. Because I don’t have a beret, boshoed or staaldak, I have a tea cosy on my head. Not ideal, I know, but it’s better than disrespecting you by saluting with nothing on my nut. That kind of sloppiness would get you a month in DB back in the good old days. I am saluting you because you are an officer. A general, in fact. Even though you gave yourself this rank in your own organisation, the National Christian Resistance Movement,...
