Columns 4.12.2019 06:20 am

Funeral services adverts are enough to raise the dead

Cliff Buchler
Funeral cover advertisements. Picture: Facebook

The consumer council should check out an industry obviously targeting vulnerable clients – whether or not they can afford it.

Funerals make me cry. And so they should, seeing they’re indicative of death. But they also make me laugh hysterically as sold by wily undertakers on television channels. Specially targeted are viewers of eNCA almost hourly. These adverts fit nicely with the channel’s obsession with broadcasting funerals. Or is it because of the advertising revenue from Corpse Incorporated that it feels obliged to feature prolonged services? They make me cry with frustration, having to switch to another channel offering reality viewing, away from pastors, pulpits and pallbearers creating a sombre atmosphere. Then there follow flashes of the same funeral throughout...
