 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 28.11.2019 02:21 pm

Do we separate the art from the artist?

Hagen Engler
PREMIUM!
Do we separate the art from the artist?

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Is it fair to reject someone’s entire body of work because of what they’ve done, even if they are entirely guilty?

When someone breaks our moral code, it’s tempting to dismiss them and their life’s work. This is especially so if they have committed an egregious offence against society, done something terrible, which cannot be forgiven. In today’s media climate, that will often happen before any legal processes have been concluded. There would be an exposé revealing a series of incidents, involving victims sharing their experiences. The revelation that the offending person was not who they appeared to be, that they were living a double life of depravity concealed by a hypocritical veneer of respectability. For most of us, who follow...
Related Stories
Marching on the Moscow in our minds. Morale for the war on stress 21.11.2019
Our band is incredible, but we didn’t play an encore last Friday. Here’s why 14.11.2019
Robert Hodgins’ sketches surface from beyond the veil 14.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.