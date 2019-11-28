Let’s move past skin colour and give De Ruyter a chance

South Africa is rich in diversity: whether you are looking at debates on cultural, political, social or economic issues, very few countries can match our intense public scrutiny. Statesman Nelson Mandela famously referred to Mzansi as “a rainbow nation”. Despite what has been referred as the “1994 miracle” – 25 years into democracy we are still seemingly healed from the scars of apartheid. Hard on ourselves, we leave nothing unchallenged – a positive for any fledgling democracy. Fearless debates without any reprisals signals democratic maturity – something that cannot be said of some “democracies”, where you are likely to be...

Keeping a finger on the pulse of every developing story, means not losing sight of social media, where most debates take a centre stage.

Whether it is Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina tweeting law enforcement agencies should “arrest us all” after the nabbing of his comrade, Bongani Bongo – a former state security minister in Jacob Zuma’s cabinet – on allegations of corruption, a debate on the appropriateness of newly appointed Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter or Economic Freedom Fighters commander-in-chief Julius Malema putting his point across, there is never a dull moment.

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa has found himself having to defend De Ruyter’s appointment because any capable South African could have filled the position.

“It is our mission to appoint people who are capable, qualified, ethical and who embody the values of the public service – whether they are black or white; men or women,” Ramaphosa said. “I call upon South Africans to embrace each other as equals and look beyond their preoccupations of someone merely by looking at skin colour.

“We know too well what happened when race was used to exclude the majority of South Africans and we must guard against the return of attitudes that presume the colour of one’s skin should confer either privilege or disadvantage.

“This is not to say that race can and should be ignored. Our constitution affirms that we are a nation of diverse cultures, faiths and languages – and protects the right to self-expression.”

Ramaphosa could not have put it better, given another debate that seeks to polarise the nation further – projecting the De Ruyter appointment as giving a picture that black executives have failed at Eskom and in other state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as SA Airways, Transnet and Denel, among others.

There can be no truth in the notion that being a black company executive is synonymous with failure, inefficiency, corruption and malfeasance.

I can think of many success stories: Sipho Maseko at Telkom, Saki Macozoma at Stanlib, Ruel Khoza at Nedbank, Sizwe Nxasana at FirstRand, Phuthuma Nhleko at MTN and many more who have become centres of excellence in leading and turning around big corporates.

That high levels of corruption and state capture at SOEs have continued to dominate headlines should be seen as having been part of the Zuma legacy of running a country.

Business leaders were prepared to sell their souls to the highest bidders, be it the Guptas or Bosasa – that was their choice and they must live with the consequences.

For now, De Ruyter is the man who should be judged on the track record of how he manages to turn around the ailing power utility.

Let’s give him a chance.

