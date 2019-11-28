 
 
16 days of gimmicks to survivors of rape, GBV

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
Gender-based violence.

To dress up a couple of days as moments of activism, to shout and declare outrage and anger, only to carry on with our normal lives afterwards is laughable.

I find it laughable and appalling that the theme for this year’s 16 days of activism is “Enough is Enough – 356 days to gender-based Violence and Femicide”. This comes from a government that moves at a snail’s pace in addressing the plight of survivors of rape, abuse and violence. We live in a society in which there is not enough elements to deter people from committing crime because we have become a society that only reacts but for a moment. We are also a society that shows disdain for a moment as the punishable method for perpetrators. To dress...
