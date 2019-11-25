 
 
Men and boys must be on the frontline, too, of fighting GBV

Kabelo Chabalala
Men and boys must be on the frontline, too, of fighting GBV

Kabelo Chabalala.

Men and women are at war with each other. Heartbreakingly, girls and women’s bodies have become common crime scenes.

Today marks the first day of the annual international campaign of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The South African Police Service (SAPS) released their crime statistics in September that speak to this effect. The stats painted a picture that is a constant reminder of why this campaign is necessary. In all that we do, we have not arrived at a place where we are practically and intentionally checking on how we continue to socialise and teach boys and men about accountability. I say this because I believe that they are the core cause of gender-based violence (GBV). According...
