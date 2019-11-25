The day this blonde met Prince Andrew

“When I met Prince Andrew…” Those words once turned heads; now, they raise eyebrows. What with the sex offender friends, teenage girls – definitely coerced, quite possibly trafficked – nonsensical denials and a carcrash TV interview, the prince has worked himself out of the only job he could ever feasibly do. I met him when he was still doing that job, just another prince palm-pressing at an ambassadorial party in Johannesburg. It was one of those finger-food, stand-up events of engaging in polite chitchat about nothing at all. Andrew was a pro. “So,” he said, “what do you do?” And...

