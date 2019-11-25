 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 25.11.2019 07:26 am

The day this blonde met Prince Andrew

Jennie Ridyard
PREMIUM!
The day this blonde met Prince Andrew

Jennie Ridyard

I have always remembered that odd, troubled look on his face outside and I gave it my own sad meaning and felt sorry for him for years.

“When I met Prince Andrew…” Those words once turned heads; now, they raise eyebrows. What with the sex offender friends, teenage girls – definitely coerced, quite possibly trafficked – nonsensical denials and a carcrash TV interview, the prince has worked himself out of the only job he could ever feasibly do. I met him when he was still doing that job, just another prince palm-pressing at an ambassadorial party in Johannesburg. It was one of those finger-food, stand-up events of engaging in polite chitchat about nothing at all. Andrew was a pro. “So,” he said, “what do you do?” And...
Related Stories
Prince Andrew forced to leave Buckingham Palace amid sexual misconduct scandal 25.11.2019
Prince Andrew urged to help US over paedophile Epstein 21.11.2019
Britain’s Prince Andrew to ‘step back from public duties’ after Epstein furore 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.