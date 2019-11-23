 
 
Columns 23.11.2019 06:27 am

At last Ramaphosa has chosen a battleground

William Saunderson-Meyer
SAA planes at OR Tambo International Airport, 14 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The battleground Ramaphosa has chosen is not Eskom but SAA, where the government has refused another bailout. It’s a canny decision.

In a month, President Cyril Ramaphosa will mark two years in the presidency. While the extent of damage wrought by a decade of state capture has become more apparent over the past two years, not much has yet been achieved. It may be, as his critics continually carp, the paralysis is because CR is an ideological shapeshifter, more committed to holding together a fracturing ANC alliance than saving a sinking nation. Or, as his admirers stoutly maintain, it is a tactical truce, as he tries first to inoculate against a palace coup before sallying forth against the forces of darkness....
