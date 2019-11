Rassie Erasmus and his Springboks have changed perceptions about a lot of things. Yet one of the more underappreciated ones is the fact that he’s reminded us the value of experience – even if we kind of took it for granted in Japan. South African sports fans are notoriously fickle when it comes to the so-called oldies. If we perceive a veteran to be underperforming, we immediately call for a young rookie to take his place. Immediately! So, it’s not really surprising that the Lions’ negotiations with Jannie du Plessis have divided opinion. The former Springbok tighthead is 37 and...

Rassie Erasmus and his Springboks have changed perceptions about a lot of things.

Yet one of the more underappreciated ones is the fact that he’s reminded us the value of experience – even if we kind of took it for granted in Japan.

South African sports fans are notoriously fickle when it comes to the so-called oldies. If we perceive a veteran to be underperforming, we immediately call for a young rookie to take his place. Immediately!

So, it’s not really surprising that the Lions’ negotiations with Jannie du Plessis have divided opinion.

The former Springbok tighthead is 37 and returns home from a “cushy” and lucrative four-year stint with big-spending French club Montpellier. What on earth would possess him to come to unfashionable Doornfontein?

There are many obvious reasons. The Lions are desperately short on depth and proven class at prop, but specifically tighthead.

Props arguably only mature closer to thirty – a prime recent example is Trevor Nyakane.

One doesn’t even have to mention all of Du Plessis’s experience, which includes 70 Tests.

What his potential move doesn’t reveal is that he could be a crucial part in a broader masterplan rather than a messiah of sorts.

However, this assumes that the Lions complete another signing in Stormers tighthead Carlu Sadie.

The 22-year-old was outstanding on loan in this year’s edition of Super Rugby and is currently stuck behind Springboks Frans Malherbe and Wilco Louw. Having him languishing in a system where he won’t get regular game-time does no-one any favours.

For the good of SA rugby and Sadie, he needs to be signed on the ticket of being considered a first-choice player. But it also won’t help him much being the only top-class No 3 at Ellis Park. He needs competition to keep him at his sharpest.

That’s what Du Plessis provides … and if Sadie does experience a dip, a proven veteran can fill the void.

