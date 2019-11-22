 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 22.11.2019 06:20 am

We are zombies living in a zombie world

Dirk Lotriet
PREMIUM!
We are zombies living in a zombie world

Mike Woolfson's artwork depicting how e-tolls are turning average South Africans into 'zombies' has been well received. Image courtesy Moneyweb.

Zombies represent how we are at our worst – a vaping, Facebooking mass watching Game of Thrones while supporting the Bulls and eating Hawaiian pizza.

Zombies are known for their complete lack of compassion. They don’t love or hate or care for anything other than their own desires. But don’t lose sleep about the threat of a zombie invasion, dear reader – they’re here already. And I’m sorry to say: we are those zombies. The virus known as “modern life” has assimilated us into a giant, undifferentiated horde, stumbling through life doing nothing more worthwhile than looking for brains. Which is perfectly natural – it’s human to desire that which we don’t have. Don’t be fooled by the movies. We don’t move slowly. Ours is...
Related Stories
How to stay safe when shopping online during Black Friday 20.11.2019
Facebook nixes billions of fake accounts 13.11.2019
New Facebook logo arrives as its ‘family’ grows 5.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.