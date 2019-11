The Xhosa people are one of the tribes that are making great strides in our society. From sporting excellence, to musical performance and beauty pageant stages, from leadership excellence and presidential offices to the top corridors of academia – they are a force to be reckoned with. This makes one to wonder if the beauty in the diversity of our cultures is being celebrated. Unlike what some people believe, to celebrate our heritage is not in any way divisive nor tribalistic. It is a celebration of who we are as South Africans. We cannot celebrate our diversity only on September...

What made matters worse was after Luyolo Yiba won Idols SA on Sunday. Black Twitter made fun about how Xhosa people are boastful. This is the same society that labelled Xhosa women as gold diggers, liars and cheats.

While they also called Xhosa men gold digging and without goals and ambitions.

There will come a time when we must do an introspection as a country. Heritage Day must be changed to Braai Day to make it more inclusive to everyone.

It seems cultural practices and celebrations are slowly being eroded. Does inclusion mean we should forget about our roots? I would hope not.

I hope to raise my son to know who we are as a people; may he hear and enjoy praise-singing, and this should not be something foreign to him. May the celebration of our diverse cultures and people bring him great delight and a sense of pride.

In a world so full of similarities and duplications, may my son celebrate all the elements that make him who is, and where he comes from.

This is the beauty of being African, so different yet so similar. A million pieces in each of us that are woven together to create the majesty of our being. In celebrating who we are, our fears should not denounce how great we are in our own special way.

This is the life lesson that every achievement, big or small, should be celebrated and as communities we should be unified by our beautiful heritage.

