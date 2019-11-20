 
 
Columns 20.11.2019

SA media now paying the price for prejudice

Martin Williams
SA media now paying the price for prejudice

One person who sought to acquire the Argus publications in 1994, would have kept the newspapers in better shape – Caxton’s Terry Moolman.

If the once-respected Argus newspaper group had not been gifted to incompetent proprietors, South African media would now be in better shape. In 1994, the Argus group was sold to Independent News & Media (INM) chief executive Tony O’Reilly. Titles included The Star, Cape Argus, Daily News, Cape Times, Pretoria News, Sunday Tribune and Sunday Independent. For nearly two decades INM in SA subsidised its floundering parent company in Ireland. Jobs were shed. From 5,223 employees in 1994, there were about 1,500 in 2013. O’Reilly scarcely invested in technology. All newspaper circulations were affected by digital media. But underfunding also...
