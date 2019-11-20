 
 
Columns 20.11.2019 06:20 am

It’s hard to identify fake news these days

Cliff Buchler
It's hard to identify fake news these days

This picture is used for illustrative purposes only. Students of Unified Educational Centers (CEU) attend a lesson on 'Fake News: access, security and veracity of information', in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 21, 2018. Media analysis is a compulsory subject in Brazilian schools. Photo: AFP Photo / Miguel Schincariol.

‘We have to meet, Ace. Things are getting out of hand. The pressure is on me to put pressure on you. About the farm in the …’

Using the red phone, the president rings Albert Luthuli House. “Good day, this is Albert Luthuli House. If you want covert payments, press one; if you want to speak with the secretary-general, press two.” The president presses two. “You have reached the secretary-general’s number. If you want to make payments, press one. If you want to find out how to make payments, press two. If you want to speak directly to the SG, key in your contact number and he will get back to you.” The president keys in his numbers. “Hello, this is the SG’s number. Please identify yourself...
