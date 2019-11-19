 
 
Columns 19.11.2019

The DA’s worst enemy is within the DA itself

Sydney Majoko


John Steenhuisen and Ivan Meyer address the media, 17 November 2019. Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for John Steenhuisen to become their new interim leader and voted for Ivan Meyer to be the party’s interim federal chairperson at Nkukuleko House in Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A question that needs to be asked of the DA is: do they realise the importance of a truly integrated official opposition in current SA politics?

The reincarnation of Tony Leon (or is it Helen Zille?) was completed this past weekend in the official opposition with the election of John Steenhuisen as interim leader following the recent resignation of Mmusi Maimane. The only positive they can draw from Steenuisen’s victory is that it stopped the clueless Makashule Gana from ascending to the highest office in local opposition politics. The Democratic Alliance (DA) and, indeed, any significant political party truly committed to addressing past injustices, needs a black leader, but not one in the mould of Gana who sounded hopelessly like a fence-sitter on all issues related...
