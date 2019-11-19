The DA’s worst enemy is within the DA itself
Sydney Majoko
John Steenhuisen and Ivan Meyer address the media, 17 November 2019. Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for John Steenhuisen to become their new interim leader and voted for Ivan Meyer to be the party’s interim federal chairperson at Nkukuleko House in Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
A question that needs to be asked of the DA is: do they realise the importance of a truly integrated official opposition in current SA politics?