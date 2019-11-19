 
 
Columns 19.11.2019

Let’s go back to basics on sex education

Danie Toerien
Let's go back to basics on sex education

Sex education.

In my school in the early 1980s we not only passed Standard seven biology, but we all made it through matric without a single pregnancy.

As a traditional print media journalist, I do at times find the superficial, artificial and unofficial social “news” channels very entertaining. The raging debate about the planned new sex education curriculum is one of those times. But let me first tell you about my first and only introduction to formal sex education. I was in Standard seven (now Grade nine) and chapter five of our biology handbook covered human propagation. Our teacher was a conservative young woman in her first year of teaching and I could sense her trepidation as we approached chapter five. By D-day, all of us in...
