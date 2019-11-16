No surprise at Graeme Smith’s withdrawal from possible CSA gig

In these gloomy times for local cricket, Graeme Smith’s withdrawal from consideration for the newly created role of director of cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) would seem to be yet another hammer blow. The sport is yearning for some intellectual capital and the Proteas’ (and Test cricket’s) most successful captain would have certainly added immense experience into the mix. However, Smith’s withdrawal might be a blessing in disguise. From the outset, I must point out that I rate “Biff’s” insights highly. He’s always had strong views on the game and since becoming a television commentator, he’s also illustrated that...

In these gloomy times for local cricket, Graeme Smith’s withdrawal from consideration for the newly created role of director of cricket at Cricket South Africa (CSA) would seem to be yet another hammer blow.

The sport is yearning for some intellectual capital and the Proteas’ (and Test cricket’s) most successful captain would have certainly added immense experience into the mix.

However, Smith’s withdrawal might be a blessing in disguise.

From the outset, I must point out that I rate “Biff’s” insights highly.

He’s always had strong views on the game and since becoming a television commentator, he’s also illustrated that he can articulate those views brilliantly.

We’re also well aware of his strong personality, which was perhaps the most exciting prospect of him taking the job.

It’s high time someone from within CSA starts challenging the increasingly authoritarian and disorganised reign of chief executive officer Thabang Moroe.

But there’s a downside to this dynamic, too.

Smith’s brand value is pretty high right now. In other words, he’ll always be in demand for cricket-related gigs.

Does he really have the determination to take on a role that will require of him to directly report to Moroe and Moroe alone?

It sounds perfectly normal in theory, but CSA’s struggles suggest that won’t be the case under the current dispensation.

I don’t doubt Smith’s passion for local cricket yet, similar to someone like Victor Matfield, you get the sense he believes cricket needs him more than he needs cricket.

Unless he’s going to enjoy a reasonable degree of freedom, he’s not going to stoically let CSA hamstring him.

Power dynamics aside, we also seem to forget that the director of cricket role isn’t a coaching gig. Men like Frank Lampard and Mark Boucher have proven they can make a short, seamless transition from being sporting legends to successful mentors.

Smith would have had to deal with far more on his plate.

