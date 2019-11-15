 
 
Columns 15.11.2019 06:20 am

The two greatest sources of joy in my life

Dirk Lotriet
Big feet. Picture: YouTube

I’m not amused by average. Luckily for me, Snapdragon’s pair is very far from average and I find them gorgeous.

They say the little things give you the most pleasure as you grow older. That may be true for other people but the two greatest sources of joy in my life are huge – the lovely Snapdragon’s feet. I suffer from insomnia and often stare at these enormous extremities during the early morning hours of the summer months. Not in winter, though – then she hides them under the duvet where they make two family sized teepees in which the dogs can find shelter against the cold. They’re not that exceptional. They’re well cared for, the skin is smooth and...
