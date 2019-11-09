 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 9.11.2019 06:30 am

Orchids and Onions: Hats off to Heineken

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions: Hats off to Heineken

A bunch of Orchids to Heineken, Land Rover, MTN and FNB. And an Onion to you, Santam, trying to capitalise on this sort of spirit when you’re not even a sponsor.

Hopefully, the Springbok euphoria won’t wear off for some time to come … as has been said countless times before this happening, winning the (Rugby World) Cup is something this country desperately needs. And, much as millions have already paid tribute to the Boks and the SA Rugby team behind them and much as they have said they appreciated the feeling of support from people back home, it’s time to look at how the sponsors fared. The major sponsors of SA Rugby and the Boks poured millions upon millions into this tournament – and I would like to think that...
Related Stories
Investors enthusiastic about their pledges to SA 9.11.2019
Orchids and Onions – Harvestime’s city slicker wooing the gogos is a winner 2.11.2019
You don’t need to know the rules to enjoy the Rugby World Cup 1.11.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.