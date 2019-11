By now, the majority of South Africans should have become aware that a Springboks World Cup win has many more social and political implications (at least they’re positive) than rugby ones. Yet if we were to confine one of the more game-centred themes to emerge from this momentous achievement, it’s that we’ve finally been reminded again of the true South African way of playing. It’s not the fancy, expansive, ball-in-hand approach that saw us being side-tracked for two years after the 2015 edition and stumbling into the doldrums. The South African way is robust, pragmatic and clinical … and it...

By now, the majority of South Africans should have become aware that a Springboks World Cup win has many more social and political implications (at least they’re positive) than rugby ones.

Yet if we were to confine one of the more game-centred themes to emerge from this momentous achievement, it’s that we’ve finally been reminded again of the true South African way of playing.

It’s not the fancy, expansive, ball-in-hand approach that saw us being side-tracked for two years after the 2015 edition and stumbling into the doldrums.

The South African way is robust, pragmatic and clinical … and it quite clearly works!

The national structures have been sorted, now it’s time for the franchises to start developing players that become familiar with the Springbok way of playing.

It’s very similar to the New Zealand model.

The increased spirit of cooperation between the unions and the national setup means we might see a few of the Super Rugby franchises moving closer philosophically to the Springboks’ approach.

The Bulls’ mentor, Pote Human, is known for being an advocate of practical rugby, while Sharks coach, Sean Everitt, has a pragmatist in Brent Janse van Rensburg as his assistant.

Mercurial John Dobson is a difficult man to read and, as a result, the Stormers could go either way.

The problem child will be the Lions, who seem intent on continuing their expansive tradition.

You can’t really blame them given that they’ve been SA’s most successful Super Rugby franchise since 2016.

But they’re going to need to adapt soon.

However, there might be a way to eliminate this uncertainty: ditch Super Rugby!

The cumbersome, uninspiring tournament does nothing for local rugby anymore.

Europe is the answer: far easier travel, a much more suitable timezone, a playing calendar in line with all our overseas-based exponents and, importantly, conditions that force teams to play the Springbok way.

Quite simple, really.

