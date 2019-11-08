 
 
Columns 8.11.2019 06:25 am

The cost issue behind not going vegan in SA

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Taste the rainbow. Shutterstock

#StopEatingMeat does not belong in South Africa. Take it from a vegetarian, who can’t even afford to be a vegan.

We cannot afford to #StopEatingMeat. Perhaps I, along with a small percentage of the population, can afford to walk into a grocery store and buy a month’s supply of products that will meet my nutritional needs without buying a single meat product, but the reality is starkly different for most of SA. This was made obvious when several processed meat products were taken off the shelves, following a listeriosis outbreak last year. Didn’t the woke brigade come out to remind people that polony is bad for you and we shouldn’t eat processed meats, anyway? And why didn’t people stop? Because...
