Why we should take different taxis as families this Christmas

It is almost that time of the year where we have to buy Christmas goodies (clothes and groceries), and travel various distances for Christmas vacations. In most black communities, this also includes travelling to the villages to visit extended family.

One of the things I want to challenge us with is: Try to not travel with all our immediate family members in one car.

I guess this was triggered by a recent trip I took with the boys from our Young Man Movement (YMM). Two of the boys were brothers. I had to separate them because – God forbid! – they were both in one vehicle and we got into an accident that claimed all lives … I wouldn’t forgive myself.

So, to avoid such a horrific tragedy, I had them in separate cars. It just gave me peace of mind.

I know that we don’t know when we are going to meet our death and how. I just think we should still be considerate of how we travel as families. To have a mom, dad, children, and grandchildren die in a seven-seater going on a trip that isn’t necessary for all of them to go on would be very tragic.

I am also conscious of the fact that when a child in the family makes us proud (getting a degree, a better-paying job or a car), we all get excited and all want to be in the same car as them. As much as I understand this, it shouldn’t be the norm.

I saw this in my own life. My mom, sister, aunt and cousin would all want to travel in the same car as me wherever we headed anywhere. This didn’t sit well with me.

During the festive they would all want us to go shopping together in Pretoria. It takes us an hour and a half to get to Pretoria. My problem with travelling with all of them together is that during the busy times like the one that is fast approaching, the unfortunate, yet many, fatal accidents on our roads claim the lives of many families. I don’t want my family to be part of the statistics.

I am trying hard to think of instances that really require us to travel in one car at the same time. I can’t think of one. Even when we use public transport, if my mom and sister get into the same taxi, I always take the one after theirs.

In the black community I grew up in, the sentiments usually go along these lines: “At least death should have spared two of them. To have a mom, dad and their children all die like this is very tragic.”

I concur.

I completely understand the excitement of Christmas clothes and groceries. But we have to face the reality of our roads. They are deadly. If there is one car, let us take rotations to go and do shopping. If we are taking public transport, let us also take different taxis.

I know that many black families don’t have cars or more than one car. However, families should try not travel with all their members in one car or taxi.

Death is always unexpected and untimely. However, choosing to make a decision that will make the heartache more bearable is our full responsibility. Arrive alive. Don’t all travel in one car when it isn’t necessary.

Let’s enjoy the festive season with a bit of caution.

Kabelo Chabalala is the founder and chairperson of the Young Men Movement (YMM), an organisation that focuses on the reconstruction of the socialisation of boys to create a new cohort of men. Email kabelo03chabalala@gmail.co; Twitter, @KabeloJay; Facebook, Kabelo Chabalala

