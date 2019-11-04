 
 
Columns 4.11.2019 04:09 pm

Why we should take different taxis as families this Christmas

Kabelo Chabalala
Having everyone pass away in one vehicle this festive season is a tragedy that needs to be actively avoided.

It is almost that time of the year where we have to buy Christmas goodies (clothes and groceries), and travel various distances for Christmas vacations. In most black communities, this also includes travelling to the villages to visit extended family. One of the things I want to challenge us with is: Try to not travel with all our immediate family members in one car. I guess this was triggered by a recent trip I took with the boys from our Young Man Movement (YMM). Two of the boys were brothers. I had to separate them because – God forbid! –...
