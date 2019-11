According to www.thecut.com, Tantric massage focuses on stimulating the nerves located in one’s sex organs to create new pathways of sensation to the brain. One aspect of this philosophy is the idea of a yoni massage, which is a massage performed by a specially trained masseuse to release dormant sexual energy that has accumulated through tension or trauma. Furthermore it can increase the energy flow in your body and allow you to truly get in touch with your sexual energy. Everyone’s outcomes are slightly different depending on why they wish to experience this type of massage. A yoni massage is...

According to www.thecut.com, Tantric massage focuses on stimulating the nerves located in one’s sex organs to create new pathways of sensation to the brain. One aspect of this philosophy is the idea of a yoni massage, which is a massage performed by a specially trained masseuse to release dormant sexual energy that has accumulated through tension or trauma. Furthermore it can increase the energy flow in your body and allow you to truly get in touch with your sexual energy. Everyone’s outcomes are slightly different depending on why they wish to experience this type of massage.

A yoni massage is a treatment like no other, one where your bits are the primary focus. One’s labia, clitoris, thighs, abdomen and buttocks are massaged and stimulated, while some practitioners also do internal G-spot localised work.

For up to one hour or more, your body’s chakras are being manipulated while the massage ideally relaxes your body, allowing you to harness the power of your sexual energy. There are said to be remarkable health and psychological benefits – plus some individuals do reach climax. Yes, you read that correctly – you are stimulated such that your body can possibly encounter an orgasm.

Don’t have a yoni? … no problem! The lingham can also have a massage: It’s the same process, but a man’s penis, thighs, buttocks and abdomen are also stimulated. Men generally do always climax due to the stimulation.

But you have to pay for it and the question is: Should you? Well, that’s up to you…

So how does this type of massage differ from a happy ending massage? Well for one, sensual tantric massage is seen as a healing therapy, not one intended for sexual satisfaction or relief. Secondly, it is recommended to have an in-depth consultation where your body, expectations, general health, and specifically your sex life, are discussed.

From that, the trained therapist takes you on a hands-on healing journey. It is also optional to not have your genitalia directly stimulated but rather the surrounding areas, customers’ comfort dependent.

Couples can also enjoy a joint tantric sensual massage session where they are taught how to perform the massage on one another. So if it sounds a little too crazy for you, take comfort that this service is offered internationally and can be research on numerous forums and platforms discussing the health benefits!

One internationally known yoni massage therapist is Elena, who, with more than 45,000 Instagram followers, travels between Bali and Amsterdam performing tantric sensual massage consultations and sessions. Her occupation also prompted her to create a line of sex toys called Onna, which are made out of high-quality semiprecious stones, which are designed to give pleasure without relying on batteries and vibrations. They are toys that teach the female body the capabilities of her climax.

Sounds good to me … now let me see about that yoni. Maybe she does need some deep tension relief.

But for this gal – I’m gonna take things into my own hands and stick to deep-tissue Thai massages, for now at least.

