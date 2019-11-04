 
 
I understand why my EFF-loving acquaintance cheered for England

Jennie Ridyard
I was once that person too, but unlike him I can see that things are changing.

When the 1995 World Cup was being played, my sister and I went shopping. Blissfully, we had Eastgate all to ourselves, although in each shop there was a television with staff clustered cheering around it, so we knew the score. But the rules? The weird habit of throwing the ball backwards? The logic of the scoring? Nope. It was a hangover from our school days as English-speaking kids at an English-language school, where Afrikaans was a chore and rugby the game of “the dutchmen” down the road. We were the rooineks, and Benoni High had a much-lauded soccer team. On...
