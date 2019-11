The classical liberals of the Democratic Alliance (DA) love to speak about non-racialism. People should be picked not due the colour of their skin, but on merit, they say, when it comes to business or sport or politics. There is then more than just a whiff of irony emanating from the fact that John Steenhuisen has emerged as the man most likely to fill former DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s shoes. It’s worth noting that I am not a Maimane fan. I feel he and his party as a whole have relied on the incompetence and corruption of the ANC for...

The classical liberals of the Democratic Alliance (DA) love to speak about non-racialism. People should be picked not due the colour of their skin, but on merit, they say, when it comes to business or sport or politics.

There is then more than just a whiff of irony emanating from the fact that John Steenhuisen has emerged as the man most likely to fill former DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s shoes.

It’s worth noting that I am not a Maimane fan. I feel he and his party as a whole have relied on the incompetence and corruption of the ANC for automatic support, rather than the strength of their own ideas or actions. He is also, as a pious pastor who appears to have learned many of his political moves from studying Barack Obama, simply not my type.

But from a dispassionate political perspective, when the two men are measured up against each other, Steenhuisen is found wanting.

When it comes to charisma and political clout, few could argue that Steenhuisen’s name holds the same weight as Maimane’s.

Maimane is highly educated, with two masters degrees. Steenhuisen lacks tertiary education. When it comes to morality, once again Maimane wins.

South Africans have short memories: Steenhuisen quit as DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal in 2010, after cheating on his wife of 10 years with a party spokesperson. This speaks of a lack of loyalty that extends to his political career. Athol Trollip stepped down in solidarity with Maimane, but Steenhuisen, who was seen as the former DA leader’s right-hand man, quickly made it clear he was not going to let his close relationship with Mmusi get in the way of his political ambitions.

The only dirt that’s ever threatened to stick to Maimane, are two stories that came out at the time an effort was being made among a certain camp within the DA to get him to step down.

One involved a car which was donated by Steinhoff – before the scandal broke – and was returned, but possibly slightly late. The other involved the fact that his Cape Town home is rented not owned, a revelation that left many scratching their heads as to exactly what the alleged wrongdoing was.

It’s also important to note that the DA lost 400,000 votes in the last elections not only under Maimane’s leadership, but under Steenhuisen’s as well – he was the party’s chief whip, as well as one of its most senior politicians.

Steenhuisen is a career politician who seems perfectly comfortable as a backbencher. He is a competent but uninspiring choice.

His only conceivable strength at this point is confidence. He appears convinced he can take the DA forward, although he isn’t that clear yet on how he will make this happen, or how to overcome the lack of trust that will follow the party losing the latest of several strong, capable black leaders.

It looks to this outsider like Steenhuisen is in the process of being elevated to the highest position of SA’s official opposition not because he’s exceptional in any way, but because he’s adequate and white.

In attempting to prove that merit trumps race, the DA looks like it’s making the opposite point – an irony that likely won’t be lost on many SA voters.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.