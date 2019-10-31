 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 31.10.2019 03:43 pm

The Chipniks of mirth and destiny

Hagen Engler
PREMIUM!
The Chipniks of mirth and destiny

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

Nostalgia is a strange, but invigorating mistress.

When you’ve lived in the same city for many years, as I have, you eventually find yourself surrounded by places that trigger some of the most exquisite memories. And because we spend so much of our time in Johannesburg travelling, we are constantly greeted by these living monuments to our past exploits. Perhaps when we move here, Joburg is a city of possibility, a blank slate, that we are thrilled to be populating. Over time, as we inscribe that slate with experiences and achievements, a few spectacular failures and some events of indeterminate meaning, the city changes. It becomes a...
Related Stories
Once, someone cared enough to name you 24.10.2019
How my white privilege landed me in prison 17.10.2019
Play it like you’re paralysed! Limp wrists and loose licks with the Worst Band in Joburg 10.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.