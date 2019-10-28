Who’s really in control in porn?

In John Berger’s “Ways of Seeing” he unpacks nudity and sexuality in Renaissance art works. On this he says: “… a woman’s attention is very rarely towards other men if any who are in the painting with her. Often she looks away from him or she looks out of the picture towards the one who considers himself her true lover … the spectator – owner,” otherwise known as you. Now this observation may be accurate for risque Renaissance painting, but is this idea relevant to nude imagery, or more specifically pornography, today? Well, this individual tuned into the flesh sites...

In John Berger’s “Ways of Seeing” he unpacks nudity and sexuality in Renaissance art works. On this he says: “… a woman’s attention is very rarely towards other men if any who are in the painting with her. Often she looks away from him or she looks out of the picture towards the one who considers himself her true lover … the spectator – owner,” otherwise known as you.

Now this observation may be accurate for risque Renaissance painting, but is this idea relevant to nude imagery, or more specifically pornography, today? Well, this individual tuned into the flesh sites to find out more.

The generous land of free internet pornography is a treasure trove of research results. I clicked and clicked and clicked until it clicked.

Apart from the specific niche genres, most adult female porn stars do indeed not look at the accompanying males. A standard-issue scene will see a girl introducing herself, then performing a seductive introduction of who she is and her body before the action starts. Usually at this point, a male co-star will appear. Like her, he is appealing … but you don’t pay much attention because, within the first few minutes, male co-stars’ bodies are usually cropped so all you see is from the torso down.

You are really only watching half of their bodies in action. The money maker that is.

But the females … they look into the camera, seducing you with come-hither eyes and willing bodies, luring you in with promises of sexual gratification. You see him – but he is merely an appendage, an anonymous body.

Many people see pornography as oppressive to women and, sure, there are specific types of pornography on these sites that can objectify women who have consensually signed up for that. However, in mainstream popular porn scenes, the woman is very much in control, whereas her male companion is not.

Although he is on screen, the picture the female performer paints is that she wants you. So, you oblige – clicking and fast-forwarding until she takes you where you need to be, revelling in the power of how she knows what you want. (And it’s not only because you have rewatched this video numerous times.)

Sex sells … but having a women seduce you through the screen probably sells more. Similarly, webcam girls capitalise on this concept of holding the power through confronting the viewer, accommodating the viewer’s needs at the performer’s discretion and, once again, cash is king!

Many cam girls and adult entertainers exit the industry as quickly as they get into it because, although it is notoriously lucrative, it is only really the street-smart ones who have longevity with brand endorsements and product lines financing their retirements.

In many ways the lifespan is similar to that of a sportsman … but definitely not as boring. It’s no surprise why adult entertainment is the one industry where women are paid similar money to, if not more than, their male co-stars.

A new-age female empowerment perhaps? She captivates and collects and you log off.

