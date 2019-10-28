 
 
Columns 28.10.2019 06:57 pm

Who’s really in control in porn?

Lauri-Leah Momberg
Picture: iStock

In mainstream popular porn scenes, the woman is very much in control, whereas her male companion is not.

In John Berger’s “Ways of Seeing” he unpacks nudity and sexuality in Renaissance art works. On this he says: “… a woman’s attention is very rarely towards other men if any who are in the painting with her. Often she looks away from him or she looks out of the picture towards the one who considers himself  her true lover … the spectator – owner,” otherwise known as you. Now this observation may be accurate for risque Renaissance painting, but is this idea relevant to nude imagery, or more specifically pornography, today? Well, this individual tuned into the flesh sites...
