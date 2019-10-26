 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 26.10.2019 06:40 am

Orchids and Onions – Lexus puts the Greta in Green

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions – Lexus puts the Greta in Green

You get an Onion for spending too much time on your own ego, Minister Fikile Mbalula – while two excellent PR people get Orchids.

If you want to see which way marketing is headed in the future, then pay close attention to the Greta Thunberg Phenomenon. Like few others, she has shoved the Green agenda to the fore of geopolitical debate, posing the accusatory question: “How dare you?” to all of those contributing to choking and roasting the planet to death through our profligate emissions of carbon dioxide. To prove the point, she travelled to the United Nations in New York in a state-of-the-art “green” yacht with a virtually undetectable carbon footprint. The colour of money in the years ahead is certainly going to...
Related Stories
EFF threatens to take to the streets after Mbalula tells public to pay e-tolls 25.10.2019
Unqualified personnel led to planes being grounded – Mbalula 24.10.2019
Orchids and Onions – Audi mum on ‘illegal’ ad 19.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.