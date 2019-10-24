 
 
Columns 24.10.2019 05:22 pm

Once, someone cared enough to name you

Hagen Engler
Once, someone cared enough to name you

Hagen Engler. Picture: Supplied

And then, sometimes, numerous others come along and rename you over and over. Here’s to the power of the name, and the nickname.

Naming conventions are huge. Your name is your destiny in many ways. People name their children after success, education, wisdom, luck. They name them for love, for feelings and emotions. People invest their own hopes and dreams for their progeny in the names they imbue them with. Names have power and glory. Then you get nicknames. I am not convinced these have quite the same purpose as given names. Sure, they have power, and they can shape our destinies, but their provenance is simply not the same as the traditional names we are given at birth. Nicknames tend to emanate...
