I’m sad to see Mmusi Maimane go – I really liked him. He’s bright and brought a sober mind to South African politics – something which is all too rare in a landscape where many politicians depend on corruption and backstabbing as the staple skills to see them through their careers. I expected him to become the rock star of SA politics when he was elected DA leader four-and-a-half years ago. He was in a great position: the DA was growing and the ruling ANC showed cracks while the country was burdened by the leadership of a giggling Zuma. It...

I’m sad to see Mmusi Maimane go – I really liked him.

He’s bright and brought a sober mind to South African politics – something which is all too rare in a landscape where many politicians depend on corruption and backstabbing as the staple skills to see them through their careers.

I expected him to become the rock star of SA politics when he was elected DA leader four-and-a-half years ago. He was in a great position: the DA was growing and the ruling ANC showed cracks while the country was burdened by the leadership of a giggling Zuma. It was not far-fetched to see Maimane in Tuynhuys in a decade’s time.

But, of course, the facts didn’t support my optimism. In the Maimane years, the DA became SA’s most popular soapie and the party lost support.

Obviously it wasn’t all his fault. A party is only as strong as the support and advice its leader receives, and I don’t think he was served well by the party leadership. How could they? Infighting about mindless tweets and arguments about Patricia de Lille were far too time consuming.

A lot of South Africans are delighted by the crisis in the DA. I’m not one of them. Although I can’t call myself a DA supporter by any stretch of the imagination, I firmly believe that we need a strong opposition more than ever.

Experience has proven that an ANC which is too strong and is given a free hand is not always in the best interest of the country.

The vital topics we are facing at the moment – the limping economy, the national health system, education, job creation, crime prevention and the land issue – can’t be left in the hands of an unopposed ruling party. History has taught us one vital lesson: politicians will politician, and we can’t afford any more of that.

Mmusi, I’ll remember you fondly as a gentleman in a jungle full of predators. And for that, I salute you.

Just one word of advice: after I’ve divorced from my first wife, I’ve never said one negative thing about her. I believe it’s tacky to wash dirty laundry in public.

You can probably see your path into the future clearly, as it is well lit by the burning bridges behind you. You’re young and talented, I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more about you.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.