Columns 23.10.2019 07:10 am

How to search for gainful employment, matrics

Ben Trovato
Don’t feel bad. You’re not being judged. That will come later. In court, most likely.

Dear feckless matric-writing ingrate, Today marks the beginning of the end. You will soon flood towns and cities looking for jobs. Good luck with that. Last I heard, there aren’t … let me not spoil the surprise for you. Your main mission is to become financially independent of your long-suffering parents so that you can get your own place. Having said that, parents everywhere will agree it’s a mission that hardly ever succeeds entirely. As long as your mother or father is richer than you are, the gold-bearing umbilical cord will never be completely severed. I borrowed money from my...
