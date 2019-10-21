 
 
We carry on as if that chesanyama every other day isn’t killing us

Kabelo Chabalala
Picture: iStock

Money doesn’t encourage one to eat healthier, but to eat a lot of food that kills us.

Did you know that the 16th of October is celebrated as World Food Day? Well, with so much going on in our lives – Blackouts from Eishkom, the DA’s federal chair election and the traffic to and from work, I wouldn’t be surprised if this particular day didn’t even register in your mind last week. According to the United Nations (UN), the theme for World Food Day 2019 was “Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World”. It focuses on tackling global hunger. There are so many “healthy diets” competing for our attention that we have to...
