Columns 22.10.2019 06:25 am

Here’s a candle for your 12th birthday, load shedding

Danie Toerien
File image.

It has really been a roller coaster ride, and I’m sure every South African is looking forward to next year when your very special 13th birthday comes around.

This year we are celebrating a very special 12th birthday. Yes, incredulously it has been 12 years since we were introduced to load shedding. It started in November 2007, taking the country by storm. By December 2007, then president Thabo Mbeki formally apologised to the country and its international partners, admitting that the electrification drive started at the dawn of democracy, did not fully take into account Eskom’s limited generation capacity. Through his toddler years, load shedding behaved exceptionally well, but when he turned seven in 2014, he was a force to be reckoned with again. Due to overdue maintenance,...
