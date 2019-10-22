 
 
The DA and #ImStaying are in blinkers

Sydney Majoko
The DA and #ImStaying are in blinkers

DA federal chair Helen Zille. Picture: Screenshot (eNCA).

You can’t ignore the past that created what you want to change. #ImStaying should ask the DA.

The more things change the more they stay the same. Faces change, political parties get removed, leaders retire, yet, at the most basic level, things stay the same. Ask the Democratic Alliance. If the new federal council chair of the DA, Helen Zille, were to be asked about the difference between today’s DA and the DA of Tony Leon in the ’90s she would wax lyrical about the numbers: how the demographics have changed, and how many nonwhite leaders came through the DA. She would be right. But have those changes in demographics translated into changes within the party’s power...
