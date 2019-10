It was 1990 in South Africa – a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall in Germany, marking the end of what was known as the German Democratic Republic (GDR). While we were immersed in talks, preparing for a transition from apartheid to democracy, the events in Eastern Europe were hard to wish away, triggering a frank but fierce political debate that saw Pallo Jordan – one of the ANC’s foremost thinkers – coming out scathing in his critique of SACP leader Joe Slovo’s paper on whether socialism had failed. Given the fact that some ANC exiles spent time...

It was 1990 in South Africa – a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall in Germany, marking the end of what was known as the German Democratic Republic (GDR).

While we were immersed in talks, preparing for a transition from apartheid to democracy, the events in Eastern Europe were hard to wish away, triggering a frank but fierce political debate that saw Pallo Jordan – one of the ANC’s foremost thinkers – coming out scathing in his critique of SACP leader Joe Slovo’s paper on whether socialism had failed.

Given the fact that some ANC exiles spent time being trained as guerrillas in the GDR and that the struggle for freedom here had an international solidarity dimension, an introspection of what really happened was inevitable.

Fired Jordan: “Slovo called for a critique of existing socialism so that socialists could draw the necessary lessons.

“Frankly, though his pamphlet was a refreshing breeze, Slovo did not live up to his words in his analysis of the Soviet experience.

“This does not merely reflect subjective weaknesses but suggests an unfortunate underestimation of the severe damage Stalinism has inflicted on both the ideals of socialism and the societies on which it was imposed.

“This shortcoming is the result of too long an association with the least attractive traditions in Marxism which discouraged a critical look at existing socialism.”

Wrote Slovo: “The opponents of socialism are very vocal about what they call the failure of socialism in Africa.

“But they say little, if anything, about Africa’s real failure – the failure of capitalism.

“Over 90% of our continent’s people live out their wretched and repressed lives in stagnating and declining capitalist-oriented economies.

“International capital, to whom most of these countries are mortgaged, virtually regards cheap bread, free education and full employment as economic crimes. Western outcries against violations of human rights are muted when they occur in countries with a capitalist orientation.

“Socialism can undoubtedly be made to work without the negative practices which have distorted many of its key objectives. But mere faith in the future of socialism is not enough. The lessons of past failures have to be learnt.

“Above all, we have to ensure that its fundamental tenet – socialist democracy – occupies a rightful place in all future practice.”

I have quoted the passages from Jordan and Slovo to illustrate the quality and level of political debates which existed in the ANC-SACP-Cosatu Alliance – long before some men and women polished shoes and dressed up to occupy important positions in government.

The trappings of office – in some instances involvement in corrupt practices pertaining to tenders, jobs for pals and nepotism – set in.

It became very difficult to express an opinion without regard for future career prospects.

But how refreshing it was last weekend when the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s annual Inclusive Growth Forum, created as a platform of equals for no-holds barred debate on socio-economic issues facing South Africa, rolled into town.

I felt a return to frank and honest debates about challenges facing the country, with an array of speakers – from ministers, business, diplomats, labour and youth – speaking their mind without having to look over their shoulders.

If we are to grow, that is the way to go.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.