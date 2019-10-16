 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 16.10.2019 07:10 am

Rethink the rules of rugby… there are too many of them

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
Rethink the rules of rugby… there are too many of them

I do find the tactic of bowing heads and kneeling in silence to be marginally less intimidating than that disturbing pagan dance the New Zealanders do.

When I got to high school, my mother decided that I was too precious to play rugby and insisted that I sign up for a less violent sport. I suggested tennis but she was concerned about the possibility of a ball hitting me in the eye and blinding me for life. Or worse, in the testicular department, thereby rendering me unable to provide her with grandchildren. Then again, the upside of not being able to spawn would mean I’d never find a wife. I would be able to stay with mummy forever. She was conflicted. By the time I was...
Related Stories
Pity the boss of Woolworths, who only got R23m this year 9.10.2019
World Cup is reminding South Africans that sport is still divided 4.10.2019
The Springboks’ original super-sub’s deliciously ironic idea to boost Test rugby 3.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.