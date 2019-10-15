 
 
Columns 15.10.2019 07:05 am

The burden of the black journalist

Oupa Ngwenya
Black journalists are not only confronted with changing the environment in which they work, but also the broader society in which they live.

Being the 42nd anniversary of the banning of 18 black consciousness organisations, the shutting down of The World and Weekend World, as well as the Christian Institute’s Pro Viritate, by apartheid era minister of justice Jimmy Kruger on October 19, 1977, Saturday presents apt opportunity for reflection of where media’s head space is at. Convention entreats us to believe that the media is a tool enabling society to know itself. But few recognise that the media is three things in one – it is a business; it is a profession; it is society’s watchdog. As a business, it can live...


 


 


 

