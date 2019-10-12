 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 12.10.2019 09:03 am

Orchids and Onions: Saying it with flowers

Brendan Seery
PREMIUM!
Orchids and Onions: Saying it with flowers

Recipe for getting media coverage in South Africa: Step One: talk about sex. Step Two: put together a “survey” about sex and tell everyone we’re sex mad.

One of the things I like about NetFlorist is the way it is prepared to be “out there” with its brand and to allow its ad agency, FCB Joburg, to push the boundaries with its marketing communication. “Harold’s Relationship Hotline”, featuring the most camp voice on radio (we know who it is, don’t we, FCB?) initially may have put a few people off, but it’s become a firm favourite. That’s because South Africans are quite broad-minded, generally speaking, and they like a bit of spice and a bit of off-the-wall in their ads. That uniquely cheeky flavour has been missing...
Related Stories
An orchid for Kia, an onion for BMW and misguided millennialism 30.3.2019
Orchids and Onions – Checkers is boxing clever 25.8.2018
Orchids and Onions: When what an advert is saying has resonance 28.7.2018


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.