 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 10.10.2019 07:11 am

The DA has lost my vote

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
PREMIUM!
The DA has lost my vote

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Screenshot.

Their mandate is not for our people and, ultimately, we are slowly being put back in our place.

It was the picture-perfect political ideal selling us the Rainbow Nation. Perfect, because it made us believe there was a place for biracial politics that were inclusive and allowed for the rise of a township boy to lead a party with a white-as-snow history… The Democratic Alliance (DA) had its leaders singing in African languages to woo the black voter – but black voters are not biting. The DA is no different than the ANC, but it masks its behaviour so well it borders on being devious. The DA has lost my vote. In 2009 and 2014, so determined that...
Related Stories
Why our democracy simply isn’t democratic enough 10.10.2019
EXPLAINED | What is the DA’s federal council? 9.10.2019
DA says it won’t be ‘captured’ by ‘nefarious’ IRR 8.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.