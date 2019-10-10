It was the picture-perfect political ideal selling us the Rainbow Nation. Perfect, because it made us believe there was a place for biracial politics that were inclusive and allowed for the rise of a township boy to lead a party with a white-as-snow history… The Democratic Alliance (DA) had its leaders singing in African languages to woo the black voter – but black voters are not biting. The DA is no different than the ANC, but it masks its behaviour so well it borders on being devious. The DA has lost my vote. In 2009 and 2014, so determined that...

It was the picture-perfect political ideal selling us the Rainbow Nation.

Perfect, because it made us believe there was a place for biracial politics that were inclusive and allowed for the rise of a township boy to lead a party with a white-as-snow history…

The Democratic Alliance (DA) had its leaders singing in African languages to woo the black voter – but black voters are not biting.

The DA is no different than the ANC, but it masks its behaviour so well it borders on being devious.

The DA has lost my vote.

In 2009 and 2014, so determined that I would not be party to bringing to power the ANC of Zuma, the DA came across as a possible home to me, politically.

There it was, a party with an educated, liberal woman at its helm, surrounded by a younger African woman, Lindiwe Mazibuko, and the older, more experienced, Patricia de Lille.

The DA, in my eyes, was making all the right moves. It seemed to live true to testament the idea that colour had no bearing on their leadership – the DA was the African dream.

But new leader Mmusi Maimane is a sea captain gone rogue and now veterans within the party have come out to play.

Mmusi is not allowed to partake in the festivities – and as the black voter perceives it, the DA no longer requires the black vote.

Their mandate is not for our people and, ultimately, we are slowly being put back in our place.

Mmusi, Van Damme, Mazibuko, De Lille and even Ramphele – these are the black faces that were paraded before our Xs were made.

But, today, we return to the narrative that this party is not black-friendly.

The DA’s slogan, “One Nation. One Future”, does not include black leadership.

So I should look for a party that speaks to the colour of my skin and is passionate about equality.

The DA is not that. The party is more divisive than uniting.

The blatancy in their colour-oriented politics, masked as competency, leaves a bitter taste.

This party makes one believe a rainbow nation will never be possible if they can change their tune as easily, with the black face being used in the power dynamics that govern the party.

