 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columns 9.10.2019 02:16 pm

Pity the boss of Woolworths, who only got R23m this year

Ben Trovato
PREMIUM!
Pity the boss of Woolworths, who only got R23m this year

Sometimes we care too much about the poor and not enough about the rich and we need to keep him in our thoughts and prayers.

Poor Ian Moir. Who? That’s what I thought, too. Apparently he’s the boss of Woolworths. The sad news is that his salary has taken a big knock. The 59-year-old businessman is accustomed to pocketing around R30 million a year. Imagine his disappointment upon discovering a paltry R23 million in his latest pay packet. He didn’t even get a performance bonus. Sometimes we care too much about the poor and not enough about the rich and we need to keep him in our thoughts and prayers. I get upset when I lose seven rand. Can’t imagine how I’d feel losing seven...
Related Stories
The good, the bad and the ugly of news these days 2.10.2019
Welcome, Most-Loved Ginger in all the World 25.9.2019
Some things in SA are at least on the up. Like murder 19.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.