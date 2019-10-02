 
 
2.10.2019

Fingered as a bad bed partner

Cliff Buchler
Fingered as a bad bed partner

Picture: iStock

Keen to rid my mind of those dreadful apparitions, I try it out. Forefinger up the left nostril, breathe through the right one.

Of late I’ve become an insomniac. And it’s the fault of a country suffering from political instability. And murder and violent protests are all one sees and hears about. To crown it all, tyrants and state thieves are considered heroes. And many of them still enjoy jobs in government and semi-state institutions. Crooks Incorporated. These are the scenes captured by the brain, playing over and over again at night instead of a restful sleep. Intermittently are visions of the sad state of the world at large. Mug shots of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump appear like pop-ups on the internet,...
